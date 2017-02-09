Obaseki’ll Surpass 200,000 Promised Jobs In Four Years – Edo Assembly

Share this:

Following the signing into law of the 2017 Appropriation bill by Governor Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday, Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, expressed optimism that the governor will surpass the 200,000 jobs he promised in his first four years in office, just as it said the N3 billion earmarked for the payment of pensions and gratuity in the budget will help bring to an end the problem of pensioners in the state.

The House also appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to embrace the Contributory Pension Scheme, saying it will bring to an end the problems associated with the payment of pensioners.

Reacting to the N153 billion budget signed into law by Governor Obaseki, Majority Leader of the House, Mr Foly Ogedengbe, said that the budget was crafted in a manner that areas such as agriculture and education were well captured, due to the desire by the governor to use those avenues to create employment and boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

According to him, “We expect the governor to implement not less than 80 per cent of the budget because he is a man with a mission and vision. Like his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, he wants to work and I can tell you, Edo people will smile. From what is in the budget, we believe that he will surpass the 200,000 jobs he intends to create in four years.”

Source: TODAY.ng