Osinbajo Meets Protesting Labour Union

Osinbajo Meets Protesting Labour Unions

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – ACTING Nigerian President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met with representatives of protesting labour union members.

The Labour unions took their protest to the Aso Villa over the present state of the economy and its impact on Nigerians.

Osinbajo who addressed a delegation of the union leaders led by President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Boboi Kaigama, at the State house, Abuja noted that the protest was not out of place.

He expressed the government’s readiness to explore ways to address the current economic challenges faced by the people.

To this end, he stressed the need for prudent management of resources in the midst of scarcity, noting that everyone must be held accountable.

He noted that if the administration maintained the fight against corruption, the country would not only get out of recession but would go to the path of sustainable development.

His words:”We commend you for taking this laudable campaign to the villa on behalf of the Nigerian people.

“For a democratically elected government, we must constantly report to the people and we must show that we are accountable to the people.

“That is why positions like yours have to be received properly and we must find ways to positively take action on the many demands that were raised.

“Management of resources is critical especially when those resources are as small as what we are witnessing today. We want to ensure that everyone is held to account.

“If resources were not efficiently managed, we will not be able to do even the things we are doing now because we are operating at less than 60% of revenues as at 2015, today.”

On the fight against corruption, he said:”Every time you fight corruption the way we are trying to fight corruption, there is a major fight back, because corruption in this country is wealthy, powerful, influential and it is in every aspect of our lives.

“It is in practically all institutions including religious institutions.

“The social media campaign of bring back corruption is an orchestrated one. Nobody that is suffering can say bring back corruption.

“Attempts by those who are being tried for corruption to delay trials is also part of the orchestrated campaign. If we don’t speak up against corrupt officials who make it look as if there is a witch-hunt, then we will not succeed in the fight.

“Government needs everybody to speak up. We have a serious battle in our hands and if we don’t win that battle, this country will never get to the path of sustainable development.

“The major problem that this country has suffered so far is the looting of its resources. We must fight corruption hard. It is a tough one but we must fight it.”

“If we don’t fight corruption, all we are doing is a waste. If a few can pillage the resources of the nation and get away with it, then we will just continue to go around with it,” he added.

Earlier, NLC President had told Osinbajo that they were worried about systemic corruption and lack of good governance in the country.

He regretted that Nigerian masses were at the receiving end of bad governance and corruption in the country.

He said workers would like to see a nation where public office holders forfeited assets that they refused to declare.