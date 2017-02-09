Pray For Buhari Quick Recovery Nigerian Government Beg Nigerians

Share this:

Pray For Buhari’s Quick Recovery Nigerian Government Beg Nigerians

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –Following controversies trailing the state of health of Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN has again, begged its citizens to pray for the quick recovery of the President.

This is even as it assured Nigerians not to worry about the President’s state of health but rather pray for his safe return to Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, made the appeal in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Victor Oluwadamilare, in Abuja.

He stated that the President like every other person has a right to medical check-ups, wondering why anyone would make issue out of this.

He said:”morally, it is wrong to be wishing him dead in as much as all of us are mortals who could fall sick at any time”.

“At this critical stage when the government is trying to pull the nation out of economic woods, the least that is expected from Nigerians is distraction. Therefore, all hands must be on deck while necessary support should be given to the acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo while he holds forth for President Buhari.

“Every patriotic Nigerian should be concerned with the smooth running of government so that the present administration could bring about the change promised the nation.

“The prayer of everyone is needed for the government to successfully execute various agenda put in place to make life meaningful for the citizenry and all of us in our respective assignments must ensure that this government succeeds”.

Shittu pointed out that Buhari’s absence in Nigeria has not created any vacuum in his administration even as he appealed to Nigerians to go about their daily activities without fear.

The minister further, urged Nigerians to have firm believe in statements issued by the presidency on the status of the president’s health rather than believing in rumours always posted on the social media.

He said such rumour mills could be dangerous to the peaceful co-existence of the country.

However, he expressed hope that President Buhari would soon return to the country after having a full round of medical check-ups and attention as stipulated by his doctors in the United Kingdom.