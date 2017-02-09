Share this:

‎Reps Tackles Fashola Over Uneven Construction Of Roads

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Nigeria on Thursday tackled the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, over uneven distribution of road projects in the country.

The committee members complained that road projects in their area were not been attended to.

The minister who appeared before the committee on Thursday in Abuja, however, told the committee members that he was working in line with the mandate given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the president made it clear that the Lagos-Ibadan, Oyo-Ilorin, second Niger bridge, Sango-Ota, Kano-Maiduguri, Enugu- Portharcourt among others should be prioritized.

He stated that without the construction of the roads a large chunk of the country would be cut off.

He, however, stressed that there is no state in the country without an ongoing road project.