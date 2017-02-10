Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Accuses ECOWAS Court Of Compromise

Share this:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed disappointment over the collaboration between the Community Court of Justice (ECOWAS) and the Nigeria Federal High Court Abuja of trying to deny its leader, Nnamdi Kanu and others justice.

The group noted that their actions were unhealthy and dangerous judicial partnership of travesty of justice against Kanu and other detained Biafrans.

In a statement by the Media and Secretary of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful said ECOWAS Court and Nigerian domestic courts have allegedly resorted to making a complete mockery of justice by systematically extending the dates of their respective rulings on the cases before them involving Kanu versus Federal Government.

“There is a saying that justice delayed is justice denied. We have no confidence in compromised poor African judges who do not know the law or are too terrified to apply it.

“From a viewpoint of fairness and justice, these undue delays are appalling. Does it mean that African judges are not capable of standing up to defend the rights of the individual against a brutal and dictatorial state, simply because the state pays the salaries of those judges? Can’t ECOWAS Court learn something from the European Court to see where judgements are delivered against sovereign governments on a daily basis.

“It is not healthy for the society or the interest of democracy for judges to base their handling of court cases on protecting the interest of those who pay their salary. If this ugly, not judicial and illegal trend is not checked in black Africa, there is no hope for democratic development and defence of the rule of law.

“The determination of the case of gross abuse of human rights instituted by Nnamdi Kanu against the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has been pending before ECOWAS Court since March 2016. Any reasonable person is bound to ask why it has taken such a long time to deliver judgement on a clear cut case of disobedience to court order which everybody is already aware.

“Since inception of these two cases, there has been what can at best be described as judicial caricature in both courts of ECOWAS and Federal High Court Abuja.

“It is sad that black Africans have, through this case, involving Kanu, proven that they are still, even in the 21st Century, incapable of human civilisation. This same partial and compromised approach to adjudication was what led CAF to bring in foreign referees to officiate football matches in Africa.

“ECOWAS Court which earlier fixed its date for ruling on the case of gross human rights violation instituted by Kanu has been moved to March 7, 2017 from the scheduled date of February 9, 2017 with no justifiable reason. ECOWAS Court even maintained that the new date may still be extended if the need arises.

“What this shows is that Nigerian domestic court is now working hand-in-hand with ECOWAS court to keep delaying this matter.

“We emphasise our call on the civilised world, men and women of good conscience, world Christian societies, international observers, human rights organisations, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other interested parties to prevail upon the Federal Government to release our leader, Kanu and other members of IPOB detained in all Nigerian prisons and Department of State Services cells across the country. Courts in Africa are infinitely incapable of delivering fair judgement in any case involving a Biafran,” IPOB stated.

Source: SUN News