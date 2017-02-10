NOUN Senior Staff Dies As Fire Guts Building

Share this:

A senior employee of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) was yesterday killed in a wild fire, which engulfed some blocks of flat at Appolo Estate, Ketu area of Lagos State.

The NOUN worker, whose name was yet to be revealed as at the time of filing this report, was caught up in the fire and burnt beyond recognition. It was gathered that the fire would have done more damage if men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos Fire Service had not intervene early enough.

Confirming the incident, General Manager of LASEMA, c said: “The agency received a distress alert via the emergency toll free number 767/112 around 3:10a.m. yesterday regarding a fire incident at No. 7, Jemigbon Street, Apollo Estate, off Elebiju, Ketu, Lagos, and this prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s Emergency Response Team and the Lagos State Fire Service quickly moved to the scene of the incident, and prevented the spread of the inferno to other buildings in the estate.”

As at the time of filing this report, the exact cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained, though preliminary investigation conducted by LASEMA at the scene of the incident revealed that a duplex, which was converted to five mini-flats, a two bedroom flat and a four bedroom flat was engulfed after one of the mini flats on the first floor experienced power surge.

“Further investigation revealed that the inferno, which engulfed the entire building got the adult female entrapped and severely burnt. The body was recovered and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) and has since been deposited at the Lagos Mainland General Hospital Mortuary. The woman was identified as an employee of the National Open University of Nigeria,” Adeshina said.

The LASEMA General Manager sympathized with the family of the deceased, but, however, emphasised the incorporation of safety into building construction such as provision of more than one emergency exit route and installation of surge protectors and fire alarm systems to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property to fire incident.

Source: TODAY.ng