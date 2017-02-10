Share this:

Why Southern Kaduna Crisis Re-emerged

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Former Attorney General of Kaduna State, Mark Jacobs has said criminals and bandits who lives in the forests were responsible for the renewed attack in Southern Kaduna.

Jacobs said this during a telecast in Abuja that some of the people who lived in communities close to the forests were hacked down and sacked from their homes.

He added that the Fulanis later went to the unoccupied homes to reside.

The lawyer accused Gov. El Rufai of being incompetent to address insecurity situation in the state, stressing that rather provide lasting solution, El Rufai continued to trade blames.

Kaduna State Governor had called for military and police formations to be sited in the axis to restore law and order.

The governor however vowed to prosecute any individual found guilty of inciting violence in the southern Kaduna axis.

Asst. National Secretary Miyetty Allah Cattle Breeders, Ibrahim Abdullahi also insisted that the national grazing bill would address hersdmen crisis in the state and country at large.