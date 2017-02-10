Why We Took FA Cup To All DStv Packages, GOtv Plus – MultiChoice

Share this:

Barely a week after delighting football fans across the continent with a gripping buffet of African football action live from the Afcon 2017 tournament, MultiChoice says it has further turned up the football fever with the addition of the rest of the 2016/17 Emirates FA Cup season to all DStv packages and GOtv Plus at no extra cost.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, Multichoice General Manager, Marketing, Martin Mabutho, said from tomorrow till May 27, 2017, all active DStv customers on Compact, Family and Access as well as GOtv Plus will score big with a coveted “all-access” pass to enjoy all the action Live and in HD (DStv only) from the comfort of their homes! Customers will have a front-row view as one of the most celebrated football cup competitions- the Emirates FA Cup, enters its tantalising fifth round.

Mabutho, who represented the company’s Managing Director, John Ugbe, at the parley with the media, said, “at MultiChoice, we understand that our customers love football as much as we do. With the Afcon 2017 now over, we want to make sure that they continue to enjoy world-class football, regardless of their package plan.

“Adding the rest of the season of Emirates FA Cup to all the DStv packages and on GOtv Plus will further add more value for our customers as well as enhance their viewing experience.

“Furthermore, from February 16, intended DStv subscribers will be able to purchase the DStv HD Zappa decoder and dish kit bundled with three months Access subscription for N9,900, or the DStv HD Zappa decoder, dish kit and 2 months Family subscription at N9,900. The special offer is valid while stocks last.”

Source: TODAY.ng