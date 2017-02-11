Army Jails Two Soldiers Who Maltreated Physically Challenged Man

Share this:

The Nigerian Army said it has demoted and imprisoned two soldiers caught on social media maltreating a physically challenged man in Onitsha, Anambra State, south east Nigeria.

The video of the manhandling of the physically challenged person had gone viral when and onlooker had recorded the incident and posted same on Facebook.

A statement from the Army Spokesman Brigadier General Sanni Usman said “sequel to the video clip of two soldiers maltreating a physically challenged man on the streets of Onitsha, Anambra State, last Tuesday, in line with our zero tolerance of infringement of human rights by troops, those involved have been arrested.

General Usman gave the names of the soldiers who maltreated the physically challenged man as Corporal Bature Samuel and Corporal Abdulazeez Usman who were attached to the 82 Provost Company.

He said that that the soldiers were summarily tried based on 2 count charges and found guilty.

“Consequently, both have been sentenced to reduction in rank; from Corporal to Private Soldiers and 21 days Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) respectively, which includes forfeiture of 21 days pay to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army has also reached out to the victim of their unjustifiable assault, Mr. Chijoke Uraku (alias CJ), as widely reported by the media.

“We wish to reiterate our avowed determination to ensure that troops conduct themselves in the most orderly and professional manner at all times. Any act of indiscipline would not be tolerated.”