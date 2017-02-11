Boko Haram kills 7 Nigerian Soldiers In Ambush

Share this:

Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.

The attack and continued suicide bombings throughout the northeast raise doubts about how close the conflict with the Islamist group is to a conclusion, despite the military reclaiming most territory held by Boko Haram.

The ambush on the Ajiri-Dikwa road hit the troops as they were on a routine rotation on Thursday night, the military said in a statement.

“Seven soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries,” said Brigadier Sani Usman, the military spokesman .

Troops were in “aggressive pursuit” of the fleeing Boko Haram fighters, he said.

Usman said “many” Boko Haram fighters had been killed, without giving a number.

Since the terrorists were flushed out of their stranglehold in Sambisa, they have stepped up guerrilla attacks, with no sign of halting.

The Boko Haram insurgency has killed more than 15,000 people since 2009 and forced some two million from their homes.

The group split last year, with one faction led by Abubakar Shekau from the Sambisa forest and the other allied to Islamic State and led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi, based in the Lake Chad region.

Source: NAN