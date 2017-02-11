Bouncers Go Wild At Lagos City Marathon





The journalists accredited to cover the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon were on Saturday maltreated by the Bouncers engaged by the race organisers, preventing them from carrying out their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the journalists were poorly treated by the bouncers at the VIP arena.

The journalists were accredited to have access to the VIP area, Work Station, Mixed Zone and Press Conference Rooms but the macho men prevented them from accessing the VIP.

In terms of disseminating information to the media, it was poorly handled by the organisers who did not provide a mixed zone.





A Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) journalist had his camera smashed by the macho men and a reporter from the Punch Newspaper was also manhandled.

The journalists also complained about the accreditation tag which did not have a lot of areas filled in their accreditation forms.

The 42km race started at the National Stadium and ended at the Eko Atlantic City.

Source: NAN