Lagos Marathon: 7-Year-Old Damilola Shines

A seven-year-old, Damilola Oluwaseun, became the highlight of the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon when she completed 10km of the 42km race.

Oluwaseun, who joined the race at 32km which is at the end of Lekki Bridge, said she was elated to have run 10km.

“I feel happy that I was able to run the 10km, it was not easy but it was worth trying. It feels good,’’ she said.

The race started at the National Stadium, Lagos and finished at the Eko Atlantic City.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 64 foreign and 102 local elite athletes participated in the race that registered 55,000 runners from 27 countries, including Nigeria.

The first winner carted away 50,000 dollars, second 40,000 dollars and third 30,000 dollars respectively.

Abraham Kiptom and Rhoda Jepokorir of Kenya won the international male and female categories.

Philip Sharabutu also defended the first Nigerian male title won last year and Emmanuel Gyang came second.