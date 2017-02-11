Whitney Houston’s Inner Circle: Where Are They Now?

Many of us won’t forget the moment we heard the musical icon had died on Feb. 11, 2012, but no one was more affected by the news than her close group of friends and family members.
Whitney had a tight-knit community surrounding her, which included her mother, cousins and a few famous friends and partners she had gained over the years.
So where are they now, five years later?
Photos
Frank Mullen/WireImage
Today, Bobby is married to Alicia Etheredge with whom he shares two children, Cassius Brown and Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown. He continues performing with his band New Edition and released a memoir in 2016 called Every Little Step, which also dove into his rocky relationship with Whitney.
Larry Busacca/WireImage.com
He is now 84-years-old and the Chief Creative Officer of Sony Music as well as a big influence on the LGBT society. In 2013, he publicly came out as bisexual in his autobiography The Soundtrack of My Life, which has been made into a documentary and will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. He also says he’s dedicated a big part of his life to making sure Whitney’s legacy lives on.
“It’s the fifth anniversary of her passing. The years go by quickly. But her music, her talent—I’m dedicated to making sure that people never forget her,” he told People magazine this week.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
She is now 83-years-old and continues to perform. In fact, in 2014, she sang backup beside Aretha Franklin during Adele‘s performance of “Rolling in the Deep” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” on The Late Show with David Letterman. She’s also helped lead a Youth Inspirational Choir at the New Hope Baptist Church in Los Angeles.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Aretha, 74, has been struggling with weight and health issues over the last few years, but has continued to perform. However, the Queen of Soul just announced this week that she will be retiring.
“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told Detroit TV station Local 4 Tuesday. “This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”
Steve Granitz/WireImage
“She was so up and ready and happy,” she recalled of their conversation. “She had everything in the world to live for. She had a new film that was an absolute dream to make and do. She was getting ready to go back into the studio to record. She was getting her vocals together.”
Following her passing, Dionne struggled financially, filing for bankruptcy in 2013. She continues to make a living by releasing more music and performing.
Denise Truscello/WireImage
He released the following statement after her passing: “Over the past few days I’ve tried to process the emptiness that I am experiencing. The world lost an icon but I lost a close friend. Nippy, I miss you so much! You were so happy and full of love. Your smile will live in my heart forever.”
Brandy, meanwhile, told E! News, “It’s just so unfortunate. Whitney meant everything to me—everything. She’s the reason that I sing. It’s crazy, so crazy.”
Larry Busacca/Christopher Polk/Getty Images
In September 2016, a judge ruled Gordon legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. Brown’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Gordon in August 2015, which alleged Whitney’s late daughter died following a violent altercation with Gordon after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, and injected her with a toxic mixture.
After the September ruling, he released a statement to E! News saying, “I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings. All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter’s death. Today’s judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon. Now I need to process all the emotions I have and lean on God to get me and my family through this.”
Source: E! News