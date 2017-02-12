Grammy Awards 2017: Everything We Know About The Show

1. Celebrity Attendees–Who’s Sitting Where? Front row spots have been reserved for Beyoncé and Jay Z Jennifer Lopez, Bee Gees star Barry Gibb, Demi Lovato, Carrie Underwood, Sia, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonas and Rihanna.
Other seats have been reserved for country music couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and nominees The Weeknd, Solange, Thomas Rhett, Halsey, Ezra Koenig,The Chainsmokers and De La Soul.
2. Beyoncé’s Live Baby Bump Debut: She is nominated for nine Grammys and this will make first public appearance since her she announced on Feb. 1 she is pregnant with twins. The singer had famously showcased the baby bump she sported while pregnant with now-5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for the first time at the 2011 MTV VMAs.
5. Who’s Presenting? Lopez, Solange, Rhett, Halsey, Henson, Jonas, McGraw, Hill, former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Laverne Cox, Jason Derulo, Céline Dion, DNCE, , Paris Jackson, Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest and John Travolta.
6. In Memoriam: John Legend and current Grammy nominee Cynthia Erivo will perform a tribute to those from the music community we lost this past year.
7. Special Prince and George Michael Tributes: Of course, the Grammys will dedicate special tributes to the two late iconic rock and pop performers, who have inspired scores of other musicians over the past couple of decades. Billboard reported earlier this month Bruno Mars was in talks to perform a Prince tribute with members of the group The Time.
Gaga, who recently performed at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe recently that the idea for the pairing came about when she was at Bradley Cooper‘s house with the band’s drummer, Lars Ulrich.
“I’ve seen them a couple of times live, but I saw them live recently, and we were watching the show and I’ll tell you something, those guys play better than they’ve ever played in their whole lives,” she said.
