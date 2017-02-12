Wizkid Partners Ty Dolla Sign, Kranium For New Single

Share this:

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Wizkid, who reached international fame from his appearance on Drake’s One Dance, a Number One hit in 15 countries in 2016, is looking to crossover into the US rap market again this year.

Popglitz.com reported that Wizkid is set to appear on a track with Ty Dolla Sign and Jamaican dancehall artist Kranium, described as the baddest new skool king following the release of his hit song, Between Us in 2015.

The song, Can’t Believe, was announced on Twitter 10 February by Kranium.

The new collabo single would be coming off of the heels of Wizkid’s currently buzzing dancehall track Daddy Yo in rotation now.

Wizkid ranking 5th on Forbes’ list of Top 10 Richest/Bankable African Artists on the same day just appeared on a track with Jamaican dancehall sensation Vybz Kartel called Wine to the Top.

Listen to the song here:

As for Ty Dolla Sign, his second album Beach House 3 was announced summer 2016 with an expected release date soon in 2017.

Tyrone William Griffin Jr. known professionally as Ty Dolla Sign (stylized as Ty Dolla $ign or Ty$), is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer.

He was born in South Los Angeles on 13 April 1985.

He first gained major recognition in 2010 for his feature on YG’s “Toot It and Boot It”, which he had written and produced for Def Jam Recordings. In the summer of 2013, he signed a record deal with Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Records. In November 2015, he released his debut studio album, Free TC, which peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard 200.

Ty Dolla Sign is perhaps best known for his singles “Paranoid”, “Or Nah”, and “Blasé”, as well as his writing contributions to “Loyal”, “Post to Be”, and “FourFiveSeconds”, among others. Aside from his solo music career, Ty Dolla Sign is also a member of production team D.R.U.G.S., alongside Chordz 3D, Buddah, Nate 3D, James Koo, Fuego, and DJ Dahi.

Wizid, 27 in July, was born as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun.

He started his musical career at age 11, releasing a collaborative album with Glorious Five entitled Lil Prinz (2001). In 2009, he signed a record deal with Banky W.’s record label Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E).

He rose to prominence in 2010 with the release of the song “Holla at Your Boy” from his debut studio album, Superstar (2011). “Tease Me/Bad Guys”, “Don’t Dull”, “Love My Baby”, “Pakurumo” and “Oluwa Lo Ni” were also released as singles from the Superstar album. Wizkid’s self-titled second studio album, Ayo, was released in September 2014 and was preceded by six singles: “Jaiye Jaiye”, “On Top Your Matter”, “One Question”, “Joy”, “Bombay” and “Show You the Money”.

Following the release of his second studio album and expiration of his 5-year recording contract, Wizkid left E.M.E. In September 2016, several media outlets reported that Wizkid signed a seven-figure deal with Sony’s RCA Records.The chairman and CEO of RCA Records, Peter Edge, confirmed the signing while speaking to Music Business Worldwide in January 2017.

In addition to his solo work, Wizkid has collaborated with several artists and was featured on the hits “Girl” (with Bracket), “Fine Lady” (with Lynxxx), “Sexy Mama” (with Iyanya), “Slow Down” (with R2Bees), “The Matter” (with Maleek Berry), “Pull Over” (with KCee) and “Bad Girl” (with Jesse Jagz).

In 2016, Wizkid achieved international recognition following his collaboration with Canadian hip-hop artist Drake on his global hit, “One Dance”, which reached number one in 15 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

In February 2014, Wizkid became the first ever Nigerian musician to have over 1 million followers on Twitter. The followership is now over 2.5 million. On Instagram, he commands 3.1m followers.

Reported by www.popglitz.com. Wikipedia provides TY Dolla and Wizkid bio.

Source: NAN