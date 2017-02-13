2019 Election: Nigeria Electoral Body To Spend N1.4billion On Ballot Boxes

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has earmarked the sum of N1.4billion for the procurement of ballot boxes ahead of the the 2019 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu made the disclosure at the 2017 budget defence session before the House of Representative Committee on Electoral Matters and Political Parties Affairs.

He said the Commission intends to phase out the collapsible transparent ballot boxes and replace them with plastic ones.

Meanwhile, a member of the committee Hon. Gbwefi Jonathan stressed the need for the commission’s Chairman to patronise local manufacturers on the ballot boxes procurement.

However, Yakubu said that as much as the commission was willing to patronise locally made products, it is confronted with the inability of local manufacturers to deliver the required volume within the stipulated short time frame for elections.

His words:”immediately you try to produce something locally, somebody rushes to register a patent and claims ownership of that idea. Right now we have litigations running into trillions of people who said the patent for smart card reader is theirs. And they will get some favourable judgement that we should pay them some fantastic amount.”