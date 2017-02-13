Share this:

‎Buhari Speaks With Trump On Phone

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –Amidst several controversies, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday spoke with the United States President Donald Trump via the telephone.

Buhari, who is still in London on medical grounds congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States, and on his cabinet.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja, it said although the conversation was cordial the two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

It disclosed that the US President, extended an invitation to President Buhari to visit Washington in the United States at a mutually convenient date.

“The President Trump, encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

“President Trump assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism,” it adds.