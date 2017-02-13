EFCC: Governors, Saraki Not Indicted Over Paris Loan

Share this:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has debunked a report that it has indicted all the governors of the 36 states of the Federation and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki over the uses and abuses of the Paris Loan refund.

The anti-graft agency said there was no truth in the story and that it is premature to jump to such conclusions.

“The Commission wishes to state unequivocally, that no state governor or Senate President has been indicted so far by the investigation which is still at a preliminary stage.

“Also, insinuations about cover up by some officials of the Commission are untrue as there is no incentive to do so.

In recent times, the media reported about an unidentified governor in the Niger Delta who diverted $10million out of the bail out fund given to his state.

On Sunday, Saharareporters reported that Nigerian State Governors, Senate President Saraki Pocketed Billions of Naira from Paris Loan Refund.

The EFCC has now cleared the air that investigation about the fund has just begun,

“The Commission implores the Media to be circumspect in the reportage of this delicate issue in order not to jeopardize ongoing investigation, and be assured that they would be fully briefed of developments as soon as breakthrough is achieved”, said Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesman of the commission.

Source: NAN