Mavins’ Tiwa Savage Features On CNN’s African Voices

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known as Tiwa Savage has consistently risen from being a back-up singer to Nigeria’s biggest pop star as CNN would describe it.

The Sony act was currently at the ESSENCE black women in music concert where she dished out an overwhelming performance.

However, the Eminado singer is being featured by CNN on their special show, African voices where she speaks on her rise to stardom and what brought her back to her mother land, Nigeria.

In her words;

When I first moved to Nigeria, I got a lot of people discouraging me about being a female artiste, and a lot of people didn’t want to invest money or time because they didn’t think I was lucrative…. Female artistes are huge in other parts of the world. It shouldn’t be different in Africa.

I worked with a lot of people, and they would be interested by my name… ‘Where’s that from?’ I’d say it’s Nigerian, West African, and they’d say, ‘You’re African?’ and fascinated that I was straight from the Motherland… This was a light bulb moment. These people were interested in Africa, and here I was running from it.

Watch clip below;

Tiwa’s musical career began at 16 years old, when she was singing backing vocals for the late pop star George Michael.

