Share this:

PDP Will Bounce Back, Jonathan Assures Supporters

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday assured Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters across the country that the party will takeover power soon.

Jonathan during a meeting at the Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee of the party, led by Prof. Jerry Gana, at his Abuja residence described his lost during the 2015 presidential election as a temporary set back. Jonathan during a meeting at the Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee of the party, led by Prof. Jerry Gana, at his Abuja residence described his lost during the 2015 presidential election as a temporary set back.

He restated that the party will bounce back to power, adding that PDP still the largest party in the country.

“Yes, we lost the presidential election but that doesn’t diminish us. Every other party still knows that PDP is a leading party.

“Losing the presidency is something temporary. We should be able to get that position back as long as we are able to get our acts together.

“I am happy that you people are working towards that,” Jonathan said.

The former president stressed the need for strong national institutions to enable the country to grow.

According to him, “There is no way a nation will grow with weak institutions, because everything about politics is about the people, not about the individuals.

“As long you are interested in the people, you are interested in the growth of the society and the development of the nation.

“The only thing that will make this possible is that the institutions must be strong.”