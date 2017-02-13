See Seyi Law’s Epic Reaction After Kemi Olunloyo Called His Daughter Fat And Obessed

Share this:

Blogger and celebrity critic Kemi Omololu Olunloyo today targeted Seyi Law’s little daughter as the object of her criticism.

Seyi Law had innocently shared a photo of his family having a good time in the pool, the comedian was pictured holding his daughter in the pool.

While many were ‘oh-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ over chubby little Tiwaloluwa, Ms Olunloyo decided to jump on her chubbiness which she described as ‘obese’ and ‘fat’.

She implores Seyi Law and his wife to watch what and how they feed the girl to reverse her ‘obese’ body.

While many fathers would have become defensive over a very sensitive issue, Seyi Law took a very matured approach to the issue. He simply read the post and liked it! Seriously several other celebrities would have declared the critic a persona non grata for talking about their beloved in that manner.

Wow, fatherhood is really telling on Seyi the comedian and if every celebrity approaches matters with this maturity, there would be little or no social media scuffles.

Source: GISTMANIA.com