You Will Go To Hell If You Wear Trousers And Eyelashes, Popular Pastor Tells Women

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Women who wear eyelashes and trousers will go to hell fire, if the words of Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, are to be taken seriously.

Pastor Muola, known for his controversies, made this known on Sunday, February 12, where he asked women to shun artificial make-ups, as such unholy practices were sins against God.

Speaking at a service in Lagos, he said: “I want to tell you, you don’t need extra eye, make up or bangle or attachment at all. You don’t need to dress and show your unclothedness, your a*s, your chest, your armpit, your tummy, your waist, your lap….that is sin.

Cover your body properly. “And if you are a young man and you are doing jerry curl and you make your hair like a woman, use some funny language…and when they ask you where are you from and you say Naija instead of Nigeria, something is wrong with you.

“The Bible tells us that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God. If you are a woman wearing trousers that’s a sin. If you are a man wearing skirt and blouse, that’s an abomination.

“Search your life, repent of your sin and God will show you mercy. God loves you. It is not the will of God that any soul should perish.”