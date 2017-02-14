Share this:

2019 Presidency: Atiku Meets IBB In Minna, Holds Secret Meeting

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s ex-vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly met with a former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Reports say the pair is meeting in Minna, the Niger state capital presently and there are no concrete details from the discussion.

Atiku is said to be vying for 2019 presidency and will run on the platform of the rumoured mega party which some top politicians are allegedly planning to float soon.

Sources have also said that there’s a huge possibility that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently out of the country on medical vacation, is not likely to run in 2019 owing to his health status.

It remains to be seen if he would be fielded by the All Progressives Congress in the next presidential election.