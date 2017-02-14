Ex-president Obasanjo Reveals The Saddest Day Of His Life, You Need To Read It

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former Head of State, retired General Olusegun Obasanjo has opened up on the saddest day of his life.

According to a report credited to Premium Times, the Ogun state born High Chief stated that the saddest the day of his life was when he appeared before the military tribunal that tried him for alleged complicity in a coup against late former military dictator, Sani Abacha.

Obasanjo made this declaration on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at his Presidential Hilltop residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He said: “My saddest day was when I sat in front of a military panel set up by late former Head of State, Sani Abacha to try me over a phantom coup, and sentenced to death and later commuted to 30 years imprisonment.”

The former military Head of State was tried by the tribunal in 1996 alongside his former deputy when he was head of state, Shehu Yar’adua although the later died in 1997 while serving his prison sentence.