It’s Official: Rachel Lindsay Announced As Bachelorette On Jimmy Kimmel Live

The 31-year-old attorney from Dallas is the franchise’s first black lead in its 33-season history, 21 seasons of The Bachelor and 12 of The Bachelorette.
The announcement came at an unusual time as Rachel is still competing on Nick Viall‘s current season of The Bachelor, during which she quickly became a fan-favorite. And while she earned Nick’s First Impression rose, it’s obvious that she doesn’t ultimately “win” the season, since, you know, she’s the next Bachelorette, which is the first time the franchise has ever spoiled the outcome.
Photos
After much messing around with Chris Harrison, Jimmy Kimmel finally brought Rachel out on stage.
“Yes, it is,” Rachel admitted. “But we’re a couple weeks out from filming, we’re ready to get this started, I’m ready to find love, find a husband, so if you know anybody out there who needs to apply, sign up, go ahead and get started.”
Lindsay revealed that she was first approached to be the Bachelorette fairly soon after her time on The Bachelor ended.
“I honestly thought they were just doing it to make me feel better from the heartbreak,” she said. “I am excited. I’m ready.”
Hopefully, she’ll be able to find it when The Bachelorette premieres in May.
“It’s worked very well for us because the audiences feel really engaged [in choosing] that candidate,” she said at the Summer TCA Press Tour. “What we’d like to do is broaden that. We need to increase the pool of diverse candidates in the beginning. That is something we really want to put some effort and energy towards.”