JAMB May Conduct Mock Exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is considering conducting mock exercise ahead of the examination.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Board disclosed the plan while fielding questions from journalists at the Information and Communication Technology Retreat organised for stakeholders on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Oloyede said although he could not guarantee a hitch-free examination, the innovations being put in place “will send some illegal operators, who are defrauding candidates in the past, out of business.’’

He said the board would not be deterred in its mission to serve its candidates better this year.

“Frankly, I cannot promise a hitch-free examination because we are testing certain things.

“We are changing certain things; we want to question the statuesquo and we expect a fight back by interests that will be trampled upon,’’ the registrar said.

He explained that the board would be as sincere as possible.

“We are going to be as flexible as humanly possible; we are not promising hitch free examination,’’ he said.

Oloyede noted that the board had envisaged that there would be hitches, but that these would not be insurmountable.

According to him, rather than promising hitch-free examination, the board promises a direction that all will be pleased with.

He said that the major objective of the retreat was for stakeholders to critique the board’s processes, “because we will not want to continue in the wrong direction’’.

Oloyede said the board was planning to create new ICT facilities and stakeholders such as prospective candidates, scholars, institutions and civil society groups were brought together to critique it.

Source: TODAY.ng