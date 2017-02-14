Share this:

‎To Make Public Conversation Between Trump and Buhari Undiplomatic – Presidency

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Nigerian President, Garba Shehu on Tuesday , described as undiplomatic making public conversation between US President, Donald Trump and Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu said aside from being unethical, such act is against modern day civilization.

Some individuals have called for the release of the audio containing their conversation.

His words: “No, I don’t think so; I don’t think it is permitted in international diplomacy. I think if we had recorded Mr. Trump in this conversation it would have offended our diplomatic relations.

“I think the Americans themselves would not have recorded this conversation of president to president.”

Speaking on when the President will return from the UK, he said he could return anytime from Tuesday .

“As a matter of fact, we should be getting ready to see the President in fresh and that will be soon as possible.

“The President (himself) is looking to being home to be with his people. I don’t think he is enjoying any longer with an extended vacation outside the country.’’