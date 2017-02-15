Ali Baba Makes Case For TTT As Eviction Nears At #BBNaija

Share this:

Nigeria’s leading comedian, Ali Baba has pleaded for the survival of TTT, Thin Tall Tony, the only man out of the three housemates at the #BBNaija Reality Show due for eviction on Sunday. The others are ladies, Gifty and Marvis.

Ali Baba thinks TTT is the most interesting guy, with depth in the house and should have been spared.

‘First of, I think the habit of voting for the person who you believe has an advantage in the house over you is not nice. I appreciate the issue of survival of the fittest but also believe that for viewers to continue to enjoy watching the show… the most interesting guy with more depth should not be up for eviction’, he said.









Voting by fans has already begun and we wait to see whether Ali Baba’s plea will be heeded by fans.

Only one of the three will go on Sunday to join the earlier three evictees, Coco Ice, Miyonse and Soma.

The nomination of the trio followed the usual drama on Monday.

Bally was the first in the Diary Room and he chose not to use his Green Card advantage AGAIN. He nominated Bisola and TTT.

Biggie then called Efe next into the Diary Room. He chose to nominate TBoss & Gifty for possible Eviction

Gifty was the next Housemate to make her choice, and she nominated Kemen & Bassey.

ThinTallTony was next and he choose to Nominate TBoss and Gifty.

Biggie called Bassey next into the Diary Room. He Nominated Efe & TTT with ease.

Bisola was next into the Diary Room. she Nominated TBoss & Gifty.

Kemen next up to make his Nomination selection. He Nominated Debie-Rise & Gifty

Debie-Rise was next to be summoned to the Diary Room. She choose to Nominate TTT & Marvis.

Biggie summoned Marvis into the Diary Room next. She chooses to Nominate Bally & Uriel

Biggie called TBoss next in the Diary Room. Her Nominations went to Marvis & Uriel. Uriel was next in the Diary Room. She Nominated TBoss & Debie-Rise.

