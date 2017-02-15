Fayose Storm Finance Ministry, Abuja Over Delayed Federal Allocation

Share this:

Fayose Storms Finance Ministry, Abuja Over Delayed Federal Allocation

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Bothered with the delay in its January statutory federal allocation, Ekiti State governor, Nigeria, Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday stormed office of the Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun in Abuja, to demand the release of the state’s share.

The governor drove into the premises of the ministry around 3.00pm in a single Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) without any of his aide.

He had on Tuesday , raised the alarm that the APC led administration delayed the state’s January allocation in an effort to ground development activities in the state.

The governor unfortunately, met the absence of the Minister, who was at the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa as at the time he visited.

While speaking to newsmen, he said top officials of the Ministry have assured that the allocation would be paid soon.

Fayose said: “Well, I’m hopeful that the money will be paid. I’m told that there is a mix up somewhere. I want to believe so. If it is in the realm of mix up, it’s ok. Ekiti workers are waiting to have this money to be paid with minimum delay.

“It is well over two three weeks since we came for FAAC (Federal Accounts Allocation Committee) and I’m sure now that the minister has come back, it will not take time.

“But I hope this will not repeat itself because these are statutory obligations to my state. It is our right and by no means should politics take away our right.

“If the APC government has issues with me, they should face me and not deny the average man on the street their legitimate salaries having worked for 30 days.

“But I want to appreciate the minister, I want to thank her because she called me personally and assured me that things would be resolved.

“But I felt I should come because the people of Ekiti expect me to act on their behalf and that’s exactly what I have done.

“I didn’t meet that minister but I met the SA (Special Assistant) who assured me that the minister went to FEC and that when she is back, he would convey my message to her and he assured me that all would be fine in due course.”