Guinea Suspends Beauty Pageant Over Bikinis

The government of Guinea has placed a temporary ban on beauty pageants amidst outrage over bikinis.

The announcement followed the conclusion of a pageant during the weekend in which the competitors paraded in front of the country’s Prime Minister Mamady Youla in swimsuits.

Angered, Guineans took their criticism to social media, Africa Review reports.

Some accused the prime minister of encouraging prostitution for his presence at the event.

Others said the skimpy outfits were “a shame” to Guinean culture.

Guinea is a conservative society with a majority Muslim population.

The government said the ban will remain in place until a committee set up to establish new code of ethics concludes its work.

Guinea’s Culture Minister, Siaka Barry, said the government had terminated its contract with the organisers of the pageant.

Source: NAN