Nigeria Government Agrees To Review Minimum Wage

Nigerian Government Agrees To Review Minimum Wage

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Government has agreed to review the National Minimum Wage, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Ayuba Wabba, on Wednesday , disclosed.

He said the labour congress and the government have reached a concensus during the sitting of the Technical Committee on Palliative.

Wabba, made the disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the committee was setup to look into the framework so as to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians and cushion the effect of the increase in the price of fuel.

He also noted that the report of the committee, which was also meant to discuss the issue of the minimum wage, was ready for submission.

“I think there is a consensus on the fact that nobody has said that the minimum wage should not be reviewed.

“The palliative report is ready and it would be submitted before the end of the month.

“At the last palliative meeting, labour leaders had requested that they needed to look at the main report of the committee before submission.

“So, the technical committee will have to submit its report to Mr President and not to the Minister of Labour and Employment,‘’ he said.

He explained that after the submission, the Presidency would then set up the tripartite committee that would involve the government, private and public sector.

He expressed hope that the minimum wage committee would be constituted soon.

He said that labour had also received positive response from the National Assembly, saying that the Senate had promised to pass the bill.

The labour union had demanded a N56,000 minimum wage.