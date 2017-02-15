Nigeria Lawmaker Bello Sani Is Dead

Share this:

Nigerian Lawmaker Bello Sani Is Dead

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) –A Nigerian lawmaker,from Kastina State, Bello Sani is dead.

Mr. Sani, 51, until his death represented Mashi/Dvisi Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmaker who died Wednesday morning, was said to have suffered a protracted illness which led to his demise.

Mourning the lawmaker, Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara who mourned the lawmaker, said;”Our late colleague was humane, principled and a cosmopolitan who interacted freely with all members,”

Mr. Sani is the second lawmaker to die in office within the last one year, coming months after Adewale Oluwatayo from Lagos State died in Abuja.

Mr. Bello was first elected to the House in 2011 on the platform of Congress for Democratic Change.

He switched to the All Progressives Congress in the run up to the 2015 elections and was re-elected for a second term in office.