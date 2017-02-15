Saraki, Dagora Visits Buhari In London

Share this:

Saraki, Dogara Visits Buhari In London

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara are currently in the United Kingdom to visit President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari is currently in London on medical leave.

His state of health as continued to generate controversies in Nigeria as the country’s citizen await his arrival.

It was gathered that the duo, left the country, Wednesday morning.

When contacted, Special Adviser on Media to Senate President, Yusuf Olaniyonu declined to speak on the visit.

He said: “I don’t know about that. I don’t have any information on it.” We are left to dig more to unravel the fact about this story.