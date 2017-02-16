Actress Reportedly Deletes Pictures Of Estranged Husband From Instagram

Share this:

The actress reportedly deleted pictures of her traditional marriage with Churchill who allegedly had an affair with his personal assistant.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reportedly deleted pictures of her estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill from Instagram.

According to the Daily Post News, the actress left no trace of their connection including photos from their traditional marriage.

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill in 2015 This is following her recent statement confirming her separation from Churchill in response to a ‘concerned fan’, Joel Ikenna Maskot.

Her estranged husband reportedly got involved in acts of infidelity with his personal assistant, Rose Meurer.

A possible reason for the strained relationship between the pair according to earlier reports.

She has however not prevented Churchill from interacting with their son.

Dikeh’s open letter to Maskot indicated that she offered her estranged husband a few channels to communicate with the infant.

Her response to rumours suggesting that she took the child away from the father.

The drama between the once upon a time love birds recently resulted into a few banters and petty comments on Instagram.

Assuming an offensive stance, Churchill refused to acknowledge a misunderstanding between him and the actress when he wrote:

“I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know.“

