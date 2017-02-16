Wike Sacks Health Commissioner

Share this:

PDP urges police to reconsider fate of 6 officers attached to gov

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has sacked his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Theophilus Ndagene.

Wike, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, wished Ndagene luck in his future endeavour.

The statement, however, did not disclose any reasons for his sack.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the Nigeria Police to reconsider the fate of the six police officers dismissed over alleged unprofessional conduct during legislative rerun elections in Rivers.

Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

Makarfi described the dismissal of the officers who were hitherto attached to Wike as ‘politically motivated’.

The Police last month announced the dismissal of the six officers.

It alleged that the officers, all aides of Wike, violated instructions handed down to them during the December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in Rivers.

According to the police, the officers breached the force’s rules to be of good conduct and desist from escorting politically exposed persons to the polling units throughout the period of the election.

The dismissed officers were Inspector Eyong Victor, Sgt. Peter Ekpo, Sgt. Oguni Goodluck, Sgt. Orji Nwoke, Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel and Sgt. Tanko Akor.

They were also accused of misusing the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237 while in the convoy of Wike on the election day.

Makarfi said the decision was biased and should be reconsidered for the sake of justice.

Source: SUN News