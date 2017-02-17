Agric Minister Meets 4 Governor Over $4.5 Billion Loan

Share this:

Agric Minister Meets 4 Governors Over $4.5 billion loan

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. GVE – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh on Friday morning met with four northern state governors over the $4.5 billion loan.

The governors are from Kebbi, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Jigawa. The loan is to facilitate the importation of agricultural equipment from ‎China.

The ‎agreement will enable federal government purchase about 80,000 tractors for agricultural purposes in interested states across the country.

It is expected to be a concessionary loan where repayment will be a 5-year moratorium.

There will be a counterpart funding before they can access‎ the loan.

The delegation was led by chairman of the Governors Forum, who is the Zamfara State governor.

According to the ‎minister, the loan has 20 years repayment period and the meeting was to setup a technical working team with the Project Management Committee of the China-Africa Machinery Company (CAMACO).

He said it was part of the outcome of President Muhammadu last visit ‎to China.