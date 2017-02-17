Agric Minister Meets 4 Governor Over $4.5 Billion Loan

Agric Minister Meets 4 Governors Over $4.5 billion loan
Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. GVE – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh on Friday morning met with four northern state governors over the $4.5 billion loan.
The governors are from Kebbi, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Jigawa. The loan is to facilitate the importation of agricultural equipment from China.
The agreement will enable federal government purchase about 80,000 tractors for agricultural purposes in interested states across the country.
It is expected to be a concessionary loan where repayment will be a 5-year moratorium.
There will be a counterpart funding before they can access the loan.
The delegation was led by chairman of the Governors Forum, who is the Zamfara State governor.
According to the minister, the loan has 20 years repayment period and the meeting was to setup a technical working team with the Project Management Committee of the China-Africa Machinery Company (CAMACO).
He said it was part of the outcome of President Muhammadu last visit to China.