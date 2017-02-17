Akwa Ibom: Kerosene Explosions kill 4, Injure 14

Four persons died while 14 others were severely burnt in multiple kerosene explosions in the last 15 weeks in Akwa Ibom state, Dr Aniekeme Uwa, chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said.

Uwah made this known on Friday in Uyo when he was speaking at stakeholders’ sensitisation meeting on kerosene fire incidents organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant on Petroleum Matters.

The NMA boss said that within 15 weeks from Sept. 22, 2016 to Jan. 7 this year, 18 kerosene explosions occurred in the state.

He said that statistics available at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) revealed that all the four dead persons were females and five of the injured were males.

Uwah said that kerosene explosions often occurred through adulteration of the genuine products and wrongful use of the product in stoves and lanterns.

He said that the explosions usually led to loss of skin, which according to him, “is our major protector against infection”.

“Skin burn leads to loss of water and causes dehydration and lung infection resulting from inhalation of fume. Let stop this avoidable death,” Uwah advised.

He commended Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom for the support given to the victims of kerosene explosion in the state through purchase of drugs and other consumables.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Petroleum Matters, Obong Essien Esema, said that the meeting was targeted at surface tank dealers and pedlars of kerosene.

Esema told the stakeholders that part of the measures of preventing kerosene explosion caused by adulteration was to get all surface tank dealers and peddlers registered by his office.

He advised the surface tank dealers and peddlers to get affiliated to well known filling stations for the supply of the product.

“Henceforth, no more hawking of kerosene, only filling stations and surface tank dealers will sell kerosene in the state.

“No surface tank dealer or peddler should buy kerosene from unknown source. If you don’t buy from them, they will have no market,” Esema said.

