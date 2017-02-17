Catholic Priest Kidnapped By Unidentified Gunmen

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports have it that unidentified gunmen have kidnapped a catholic priest identified as Reverend Father Felix Akpan.

The priest who is the minister in charge of St. Michael De Archangel Parish, Ikot Ekpene Diocese, Akwa Ibom State, was said to have been kidnapped on Monday, February 13, on his way home from Top Faith International School, Mkpatak in Essien Udim Local Government Area, where he is said to be a teacher.

“It was when the priests serving in the area met on Wednesday that I overhead them say that the kidnappers are asking for N20 million before they will release the parish priest.

“But so many policemen and other security agencies are in Ukanafun as we speak, combing the whole area in search of the hoodlums. That is the situation now,” a source privy to information about the kidnap, informed.

Donald Awunah, the state police chief, confirmed the incident and vowed that his police detectives will get to the root of the matter and ensure the safety of the Catholic priest.