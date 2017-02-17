Share this:

EU Offers 70m Euro Support To Nigeria

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The European Union (EU) on Thursday entered into partnership with the Nigerian government to support the country’s health sector with 70 million Euro.

About 50 million Euros will be spent on pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under the age of five while 20 million Euros will be expended on policy makers, health managers and health workers at national level.

According to Amb. Michel Arrion, Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria, in Abuja, the support will do a lot to improving health care delivery to rural women and children

The project is expected to help improve access to effective health and nutrition in the prioritised states and support the final push to eradicate polio in Nigeria.

“The EU considers support to the health sector a priority. The importance of improving maternal and new-born health outcomes as well as strengthening the health system resilience is emphasised in the partnership agreement with the government of Nigeria.

“This was an important element for drawing up the National Strategy Paper (NIP) of the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) signed jointly between the European Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“This amounts to 512 million Euro over a five-year period under which is 70 million Euro project is being funded,” Arrion said.

He explained that about 60 million children under the age of five will benefit from the support.

“Those from Anambra State and Sokoto states will benefit from health systems strengthening (HSS) while others will get the support in term os Polio Eradication Initiative,” he added.

It is expected that by 2020, 2.7 million children under five years of age and 850, 000 pregnant women and lactating mothers in three state of Adamawa, Bauchi and Kebbi State reached with high impact improved maternal health, nutrition at health facilities and communities.