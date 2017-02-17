Share this:

Lawmakers Seek Joint Support To Reduce Climate Change Impact

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Lawmakers from the Nigerian parliament on Thursday called for joint effort to work on reducing climate change impacts in the country.

The lawmaker also advocated need for Ministries Departments and Agencies to work in harmony to genuinely reduce greenhouse emission by 30 per cent by 2030. The lawmaker also advocated need for Ministries Departments and Agencies to work in harmony to genuinely reduce greenhouse emission by 30 per cent by 2030.

Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Hon. Obinna Chidoka disclosed that it was imperative to also develop a legal frameworks and policy documents to address the situations.

According to him, climate change is real and the impacts are enormous on the people.

Chairman, House Committee on Climate Change, Hon. Sam Onuigbo also lamented situations where government agencies and parastatals work at cross purposes on the discourse.

He disclosed that lawmakers have commenced plans to design legal framework on ways to address climate change impacts.

Present was the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr. Bukar Hassan.