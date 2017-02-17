Magu’s Confirmation: Lawyer Want Court To Stop Saraki Over Process

Share this:

Magu’s Confirmation: Lawyer Wants Court To Stop Saraki From Presiding Over Process

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – A Nigerian lawyer, Oluwatosin Ojaomo, on Thursday, pleaded with the Federal High Court in Abuja, to stop the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and his agents, from presiding over the confirmation process of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

He said the entire process could be biased as the Senate President is currently being investigated by Magu.

The plaintiff in the ex-parte motion and affidavit of urgency dated February 15, 2017 filed before Justice John Tsoho, also sought an order of the court directing parties in the suit to maintain status quo ante belum until the final determination of the substantive suit.

Ojaomo also urged the court to hold that Magu’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was based on his sterling performance at the EFCC.

He further asked the court to hold that Saraki and his wife are part of the persons currently being investigated by Magu, saying that the development indicates that Magu will never get fair hearing before a Senate presided over by Saraki.

” That there is real likelihood of bias on the part of the first defendant (Saraki) if he is allowed to proceed with the confirmation process of Magu at the Senate.

” That the action of the first defendant (Saraki) which culminated in the purported rejection of the acting chairman of the EFCC was to truncate the efforts of Magu who is determined and ready to fight the stealing of public funds by public servants to a standstill without apologies.

” That if this application is granted, it will not affect the first defendant (Saraki) in any way but if not granted the plaintiff whose interest is to protect the commonwealth of the Nigeria people may be negatively affected as the 1st defendant (Saraki) may decide to take step that will jeopardize the appointment of Magu as the Chairman of the (EFCC)

” That the 1st defendant is aware that the hearing of the substantive application will be coming up on March 10, 2017 before this Honourable Court and the 1st defendant (Saraki) will resume legislative plenary on the 21st day of February, 2017 which means the 1st defendant will be left with the opportunity to further use his power as the President of the Senate to ensure the non-confirmation of the appointment of Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC.

The National Assembly and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) as co-defendants in the suit, which is expected to come up for hearing on Friday or Monday .