Nigeria’s Debt Now Stands At $57.39bn

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Latest development on Nigeria’s total debt profile shows that the African giant are owing about $57.39billion.

This, according to the country’s Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday, February 16, comprises those of the 36 states as well as the Federal Capital.

Vanguard reports that Director-General of DMO, Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, who disclosed this when he appeared before the Senator Shehu Sani’s Committee on Foreign and Local Debts to defend his agency’s budget proposal, said the total debt stock comprised external and domestic debts of all the states involved as at December 31, 2016.

He noted that of the total debt stock, external debt stood at $11.41 billion, while domestic debt stock was put at $45.98 billion.

According to him, the 36 states and FCT accounted for about 32.45 percent of the total external debt as at December 31,2016, while the federal government accounted for about 67.55 percent.

He added that the disaggregated external debt stock of the 36 states and FCT as at June 2016 was $3.65 billion, while the disaggregated domestic debt stock of the states and the FCT as at September 2016 was N2,822.89 billion.

“We observed that the increase was about 6.5 percent and this was as a result of additional disbursement because we don’t disburse a good number of the external loan we take at a go,” Nwankwo was quoted to have said.