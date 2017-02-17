Share this:

UN Seeks $1b support for displaced BH victims

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – UN Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon has said the global body is working to secure about $1 billion for humanitarian aids in North East Nigeria.

Kallon, during a breakfast meeting Thursday, in Abuja said the fund will be raised in Austria to support humanitarian assistance in the country.

Describing the the crisis as the 4th largest in the world, he said challenges confronting the country are enormous, from security, governance and economy.

According to him, the insurgency situation in North East region of the country poses threat to its economic and long term development.

“The challenges are enormous and solvable. As UN body we are providing support to the Federal and State governments on the crisis.”

He said 76 per cent of the survivals of Boko Haram attack currently live in Borno State.

Kallon called for the adoption of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in tackling the situation.

He said they urgently need support to help about 6.5 million IDPs from the total 8.5 million survivals in Yobe, Adamawa and Borno states.

Advised the federal government to remain proactive in addressing the situation.