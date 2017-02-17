Share this:

Why Reps Reject Ministry Of Communications 2017 Budget Defence

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on telecommunications on Thursday, stopped the presentation of the 2017 budget proposal of the Federal Ministry of Communications for alleged non-transparency on the part of the ministry.

The committee led by Hon Saheed Akinade–Fijabi had noticed some discrepancies in its allocation figures which the ministry discarded as typographical errors.

It also pointed out that the Ministry had failed to provide documents for the 48 capital projects embarked upon by the Ministry amongst other documents.

In line with this, the committee demanded for full details of performance of the 2016 budget as well as the contractual agreements on the projects, the locations, the stage of completion, the cost, the amount paid out till date

Also demanded from the Ministry are nominal roll,receipts of expenditures on travels and tours, purchases of computer put at over N12m, the number procured, the unit cost, the beneficiaries, cost of training, the approval for such training,the beneficiaries,the releases of funds to the Ministry on both overhead cost and Capital projects.

The Committee also frowned at the N8m which the Ministry claimed it spent on its presentation to the Federal Executive Council meeting.

It described this as a wasteful spending which should be discouraged especially at a time where the country is faced with recession.

It warned that the 2017 budget of the Ministry would not be attended to unless all the details demanded for were fully scrutinized.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Akinade-Fijabi also stated that the committee will on monday proceed on oversight of physical inspection of all the projects claimed to have been executed by the Ministry.

He said oversight of the projects and documents for, were not to witch hunt any individual or the Ministry but to ensure that things were done with due process

He said”with the document before us, there is a need for this Committee to oversight these projects because Nigerians have been blaming the legislature for not doing its job well

“Going forward, we have to look at the procurement process and on-the-spot assessment of these projects has become inevitable

“In addition, the Ministry should furnish the Committee with its nominal roll, indicating old and new workers

“The provision of the details requested will determine how soon we will embark on the oversight visit and the consideration of the Ministry’s 2017 budget estimates.”