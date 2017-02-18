Etisalat Boosts Healthcare With Donation To Gbagada Hospital

Share this:

Nigera’s most innovative and customer friendly telecommunications company, Etisalat Nigeria, has again affirmed its commitment to the development of the Nigerian health sector with the donation of computers to General Hospital, Gbagada in Lagos.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Director, Regulatory and CSR, Etisalat Nigeria, Ikenna Ikeme, said the move was in furtherance of the company’s commitment to continuously support efforts that improve access to quality healthcare for Nigerians.

“Education, Health and Environment are the three pillars on which our Corporate Social Responsibility drive rests. We are happy to partner with the Lagos State Government in using technology to advance the operations of this hospital because this initiative aligns strongly with our belief that innovation can be used to transform anything including healthcare. The computers that we have donated to the Hospital will go a long way in impacting on service efficiency in key departments such as Medical Records, Procurement, HR/Administration, Pathology, Audit and Accounts”, he said.

Receiving the equipment, the Medical Director, Gbagada General Hospital, Dr. Tayo Lawal, commended the company for the support.

He said: “We thank Etisalat for the donation and we are very happy to receive these computers, as they would go a long way in making our work easier and our staff will be further encouraged by the gesture.”

Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Etisalat Nigeria, Oyetola Oduyemi, said the computers would assist the hospital staff in becoming more efficient and productive as well as support the drive towards digitalising its processes.

Over the years, Etisalat has remained committed to the development of the Nigerian healthcare sector through various initiatives such as the Fight Malaria Initiative, Combating Maternal and Infant Mortality program, Combating HIV/AIDS program and many more.

Source: TODAY.ng