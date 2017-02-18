Kim Kardashian Prepares To Celebrate Paris Hilton’s Birthday With Platinum Blond Hair

‘s new hairstyle is so hot!

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off a long, holiday weekend, fans were surprised to see a fresh haircut on the social media maven.

This style, however, is dedicated to special friend Paris Hilton.

“Today’s vibes channeling Paris!” Kim wrote on Twitter while snapping a selfie with her glam team. “Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon!”

The businesswoman also gave fans a clear view of her platinum blond locks on Snapchat while playing with today’s filters.