Kim Kardashian Prepares To Celebrate Paris Hilton’s Birthday With Platinum Blond Hair

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off a long, holiday weekend, fans were surprised to see a fresh haircut on the social media maven.
This style, however, is dedicated to special friend Paris Hilton.
“Today’s vibes channeling Paris!” Kim wrote on Twitter while snapping a selfie with her glam team. “Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon!”
The businesswoman also gave fans a clear view of her platinum blond locks on Snapchat while playing with today’s filters.
Photos
As seen on Snapchat, the birthday girl helped celebrate with Ashley Benson, Bethenny Frankel and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at a venue in the Greenwich Village.
“Happy Birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most fun + loyal sister,” Nicky shared on Instagram with a throwback photo after dancing to Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie and more artists. “Love you.”
“They still are friends,” a source shared with E! News. “They don’t hang out like they used to because of their busy schedules but there is no issue anymore between them—only love!”