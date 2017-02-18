Man Excretes 73 Wraps Of Cocaine

Share this:

49-year-old Tochukwu Nwafor, has been nabbed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for ingesting 73 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.699kg.

According to Mr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, the agency’s spokesperson, the suspect was on his way to Dubai, when he was nabbed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja during a routine check on the passengers of an Ethiopian Airline flight.

NDLEA commander at the airport, Mr. Hamisu Lawan, said that the suspect was put on observation when it was discovered that he had ingested drugs.

“While under observation, he excreted 73 wraps of cocaine that weighed 1.699kgs” Hamisu stated.

Nwafor, an Anambra state indigene and father of five said he was offered N1.5m to smuggle the drugs to Dubai.

According to his statement, he lives in Lagos with his wife and five children and got involved in the drug smuggling business because of economic hardship.

“I thought it would be easy to go undetected,” Nwafor said.

Chairman of the NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd.), called on members of the public to avoid falling into the trap of drug cartels who deceive them into thinking drug smuggling is very easy.

“They offer them money to smuggle drugs but will not tell them they will be caught in the process. Unfortunately, most drug couriers only understand that they are being used when they have been caught,” he said.

The NDLEA said Nwafor would soon be charged to court.

Source: The Herald