Acting President Osinbajo Rejects N7bn FG Apartment, Prefers Aguda House Instead

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s acting president, has stated emphatically that he is satisfied with where he lives at right now rather than the new official residence being planned for him by the federal government.

The building which is meant to gulp about N7 billion has been heavily criticized by Nigerians, with Senator Dino Melaye particularly noting that the security post alone will cost N250 million.

A statement released by Laolu Akande, the vice president’s special assistant, reads:

“For the umpteenth time, we like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.

“The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.

“Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false.

“Besides, the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.

“While the project is now about 85% complete, the Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site.”