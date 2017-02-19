Again, President Buhari Meets With Saraki In London

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has yet again, met with Senator Bukola Saraki, the Nigerian Senate president, at the Abuja House in London.

This is the second time the pair are meeting in less than five days since the president went on a medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

According to a report by the presidency, the pair were meeting in London and have been discussing but the details of the meeting could not be ascertained as at press time.

The news which was shared on the Aso Villa official Facebook page reads: “NEWS: This evening President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at Abuja House, London.”

Nigerians are still expecting their leader back in the country after leaving since January with the promise to return on the first week of February.

He has since extended his vacation indefinitely as he still keeps recuperating from an undisclosed illness.