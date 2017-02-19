Isco Hints He May Have To Leave Madrid At The End Of The Season

Share this:

Real Madrid midfielder Isco says he is happy at the club but has suggested he may have to leave in order to get more game time.

Isco, 24, impressed for Madrid on Saturday, setting up both goals in their 2-0 La Liga victory against Espanyol.

However, the Spain international was making just his 11th league start of the season, while he has only featured in the Champions League once for Madrid this term.

Isco’s contract with the European champions is due to expire in 2018 and he concedes he has a decision to make on his future.

“I’m calm. What worries me is to have minutes,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“A player’s career is small. I’m happy here and would stay many more years.

“From now until the end of the season, we will make a decision. It is my future at stake.”

Source: TODAY.ng